Dhanteras 2021: 10 Things You Should Not Buy on Dhanteras; Here's Why

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day long festival of Diwali. The thirteenth lunar day of the Krishna Paksha comes two days prior to the main day celebrations. Belief and tradition around Dhanteras for time immemorial has been associated with new purchases.

Buying something new and valuable on this day is considered to bring luck and prosperity and this philosophy has been deeply rooted in India’s cultural and religious history. As important as it is to know what you must buy on the auspicious day to get lucky, it is also required to know which items should be avoided.

Advertisement

>Read: Dhanteras 2021: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings

>Here are the options you must check off from your shopping list on Dhanteras:

Iron

Dhanteras is not the ideal day for you to buy iron or products made out of it. If you are at all so bent upon purchasing it, try waiting for after the festival or just opt for something aluminium instead.

Steel

Buying steel utensils on Dhanteras is a widespread custom but it is advisable not to buy utensils made of steel. Since, it is a form of an iron alloy, consider other metal substitutes like brass, bronze or copper.

Empty Pitchers

If you buy a pitcher made of metal on Dhanteras, fill it with water or something before taking it home. Not only for the festival, this is a recommended practice otherwise too.

Sharp Objects

There is a misconception that buying any metal brings good luck on Dhanteras. If you are a fan of objects like knives or scissors, buy them before or after the festival.

Advertisement

Cars

As opposed to the general belief in most families, cars should not be purchased on Dhanteras. However, if you do, make the payment a day prior or later.

Oil

Advertisement

Ensure you fulfill oil requirements in the household before the festival. Buying oil during this time is considered highly inauspicious.

Black

This should not come as a surprise. Hindus generally consider black as an inauspicious colour. Diwali is the biggest Hindu festival, so either way, avoid buying or wearing all black stuff.

Gifts

Yes you can exchange gifts on Diwali but don’t buy anything on Dhanteras for other people. Sending out money or precious metal like gold out of the house on this day is considered inauspicious.

Glass Products

Glass is associated with Rahu so avoid buying or gifting it on Dhanteras. Note, items like glass lamps or cocktail glasses should also not be a part of your festive shopping spree.

Fake Gold

It’s a strict no!As lucky and prosperous gold is considered shopping on Dhanteras, fake gold is anything but best off your Diwali shopping list.

On Dhanteras, do not take or give loans or pay past bills, if you do not want to fall into misfortune.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.