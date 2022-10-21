Dhanteras 2022: Choose From A Range of Exquisite Jewellery Pieces

An auspicious time to buy jewellery, Dhanteras marks the beginning of three day Diwali festivities. It is celebrated along with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik Maas.

For many, it is the day when jewellery is bought and Goddess Lakshmi alongwith Lord Kuber is worshipped. Over the years, jewellery choices have evolved and now it does not pertain only to gold and silver. With a penchant for elegant and bespoke pieces, other metals and gemstones are considered a great buy too.

This year, make way for diamond jewellery from the house of Izzari by Aanchal Jain. The anticipation for festivals, inevitably makes one think of sparkle and shimmer and joy and what better than diamond jewelry to end the year with? Give your ensemble a special meaning with these diamonds.

For those who love the shine of the gold metal, choose from an exquisite range of gold, precious stone, and diamond jewellery from DishiS Jewels. The wide range includes finely carved rings which are embedded with precious stones and diamonds. The earrings include drops, gold earrings, and diamond earrings that can go with lehenga, saree, and with every ethnic look. The gold bangles are simple yet stylish and gorgeous and are available in 14KT and 18KT of gold.

If you love the shine of diamonds but your family insists on buying gold on the day, go for a 14kt yellow gold necklace with round and princess cut diamonds and emeralds from Anmol Jewellers. All should be happy after all it is the festival of lights. Channel your inner glam with this piece and a lovely sharara set.

18kt rose gold earrings with round diamonds and semi-precious colour stones is a beautiful option too. Style this with a classic white anarkali set or a pastel hued dress and you are sure to leave your friends impressed.

This Diwali, let’s bring festive cheer to the forefront by adding gold bracelets, earrings, and exotic rings to your festive collection and create any festive look from scratch.

