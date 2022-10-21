Dhanteras 2022: Which Gemstone Will be Best for You This Diwali According to Your Zodiac Sign

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour in India. The five-day-long festivities begin with Dhanteras and end on Bhai Dooj. There are several traditions associated with Dhanteras, such as the purchase of precious metals and stones to appease the Goddess of Wealth in Hindu mythology, Lakshmi. If you’re a believer in the stars and would like to purchase a gemstone that’s perfect for you this Dhanteras-you’ve come to the right place.

Read on to know more about which gemstone would be most suited for you based on your zodiac sign.

Emeralds

This gorgeous gemstone is suggested for people belonging to the astrological signs of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius by myratna.com. It is often seen that the Mercury planet for these signs is almost always negatively affected. Wearing an emerald stone can strengthen Mercury according to astrology.

This gemstone is thought to represent Mercury and is thought to have properties of that planet. If you’re planning to buy an emerald this Dhanteras, look for shades of light green to forest green, and ensure the stones are somewhat transparent.

Turquoise stone

If you belong to any of these zodiac signs-Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces-your best bet this Dhanteras is a turquoise gemstone. Also known as Feroza in Hindi, these stones are associated with water signs as the wearers often show high adaptability and versatility. This brightly coloured gemstone is also said to promote physical fitness and is said to contain certain healing qualities. Turquoise is also said to prevent mishaps that frequent travelers may be deterred by.

Diamonds

These gemstones may be a girl’s best friend, but should you buy them this Dhanteras? Diamonds are supposedly good for people whose ruling planet is Venus. Generally gorgeous to look at, diamonds are transparent gemstones with stunning cuts. It is considered to be beneficial for the overall happiness of the wearer and also brings financial prosperity to their life.

Rubies

People belonging to Aries, Leo and Sagittarius sun signs can consider getting rubies this Dhanteras 2022. According to instaastro.com, rubies are extremely powerful gemstones. They are said to boost self-confidence. Rubies are also touted to have a positive effect on the health, safety, and honor of the wearer.

