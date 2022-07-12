Dia Mirza Asks Mothers to Make Time for Themselves; Here’s What You Can Do

Motherhood is one of the most beautiful journeys a woman embraces in her life. However, being a mom is not an easy task, and although no woman would want to replace it with anything else in the world, a mother still needs balance in her life. From looking after their newborn, meeting deadlines at work, and completing household chores, life can be stressful. Thus, taking time for self-care is extremely important for mental and physical well-being. And well, the new mommy in B’town, Dia Mirza completely agrees with it.

Talking about the same, Dia Mirza recently shared a selfie wherein she took some time out to relax. The actress who welcomed her baby boy last year wrote in the caption, “Hey Mamma’s, it’s okay to make time for yourself."

Are you still wondering how to spend your time? Here are some ways you can try:

Find a book to read- What is better than reading a book? Make a cup of coffee, sit back and enjoy your book. Watch a movie- If you’re a Bollywood fan, grab your popcorn and play your favourite movie. Go out for a walk- Another way to relax is by taking a walk outside in the good weather. Call a friend - Sometimes, all we need is a friend to talk to us. Call up a friend and spend some time talking to them. Take a nap- The best way is to complete your sleep. It will help your body and mind to recharge.

A Senior Consultant at the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of Fortis Hospital, Dr Uma Vaidyanathan also lauded Dia Mirza’s message to the mothers. Speaking to Indian Express, the health expert said that women, in general, are busy with so many activities that they are left with no or less time to actually take care of their health and mental well-being. “For them, multitasking is going on at multiple levels," she added.

“Not having their meals on time, not having any me time for themselves to just relax and regenerate, and not having enough time for their own mental well-being can become an issue," she added. She even shared the repercussions of the same and said it could lead to health troubles like diabetes, hypothyroidism, hypertension and more. Therefore, step back and take care of yourself.

