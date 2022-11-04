Dia Mirza Dishes Out Ultra-glam Look In Pastel-coloured Dress

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. The beauty queen is known for her excellent sartorial choices and can nail any look with the utmost grace. The actress is known for implementing sustainable environment-friendly approaches at her wedding. The diva is a trendsetter and an absolute style icon, who keeps her fans hooked on her regular social media updates. From Kurtis and sarees to lehengas and gowns, she can slay it in any outfit.

Dia Mirza uploaded a photo on her Instagram handle and fans are in awe of her beauty. She served major fashion goals from her recent photoshoot where she donned a pastel pink dress. The ankle-length sleeveless outfit is from the shelves of Aje and features pleats below the waist. The outfit accentuated her figure and made her look absolutely stunning. She paired nude-coloured wedges and ditched the accessories. For her beauty picks, she chose to keep her makeup minimum. She opted for blushed cheeks, kohled eyes and nude-coloured lipstick.

The outfit is perfect to rock for a day out with family and friends. Dia posed candidly for these pictures against a pool surrounded by greens. She captioned the photo, “A working day is always more beautiful when it is in the arms of nature."

Check out her post here:

Dia Mirza has previously dished out ultra glam in elegant attire by Good Earth India. She wore a beige-coloured long kurta with white details and paired it with matching straight pants and a stunning dupatta featuring brightly-coloured floral motifs. She accessorized the outfit with studded earrings and floral-printed mojris. For her glam picks, she opted for fresh and glowy skin, filled eyebrows, and nude-coloured lipstick.

Check out her post here:

For Diwali, Dia draped herself in a gorgeous grey silk saree with golden borders and a matching blouse. Dia chose to accessorize herself with oxidized jewellery including a statement neckpiece, jhumkas, and a chunky anklet. She opted for silver and white bangles.

Check out her look here:

Subtle make-up with nude-brown lip colour and beaming highlighter completed the festive look.

