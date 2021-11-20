Diabetes: Can Sleeplessness be a Major Cause of Type II Diabetes?

Do you know sleeplessness can lead to type 2 diabetes? Yes, a poor sleep cycle can increase the chances of type 2 diabetes. Just like healthy food and lifestyle, sleep is also an essential factor to keep this metabolic disorder at bay. Lack of sleep release the stress hormones like cortisol, which leads to insulin resistance and hence result in increased blood sugar levels. These stress hormones also lead to cravings for foods and drinks that are high in sugars and carbohydrates and hence result in weight gain development of Type II Diabetes.

Not only this, but inadequate sleep also reduces hormone leptin levels which also increase the body’s craving for carbohydrates. Leptin is also responsible to control the metabolism of carbohydrates.

So if you’re suffering from sleeplessness, you need to keep a check on your sugar level. According to The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, a minimum of 7 hours of sleep per night is said to be a healthy sleep. Sleepiness and feeling of tiredness during the day are the major signs of poor sleep. Here are some of the symptoms of sleepiness

Slowed thinking

Less attention

Weak memory

Tiredness or lack of energy

Mood swings, feelings of stress, anxiety, or irritability

If you are suffering from any of these symptoms, you must practice good sleep hygiene and keep a regular bedtime even on weekends. Here are some tips that can help to maintain a good sleep cycle.

Keep the bedroom dark, quiet, relaxing, and cool.

Keep electronic devices away from the bedroom as much as you can.

Get involved in physical activities during the day.

Mentally unwind and relax before going to bed.

Take a shower and read a book to feel good before going to sleep.

Avoid using caffeine, alcohol, or nicotine in the evening or night

Avoid naps after 3 pm and long naps as this can make you less sleepy during the night.

