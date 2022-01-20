Diabetes: Did You Know How Gurmar or Gymnema Sylvestre Can be Your Ayurvedic Remedy for Diabetes?

Ayurveda offers some effective solutions to control diabetes. One of the solutions in Ayurveda is offered by Gurmar or Gymnema Sylvestre, which is a tropical plant indigenous to India. Gurmar grows wild in the tropical forests of central, western and southern parts of the country. The herb is known to provide a traditional remedy for various ailments, including diabetes, malaria and even snakebites.

>Let us take a look at the benefits of Gurmar for those with diabetes:

According to a study, consumption of Gurmar can help decrease craving for sugar or sweet food. Gurmar extracts can reduce the ability to taste sweetness and thus make sweet foods less appealing. Healthline reports when Gurmar is consumed prior to a sugary food or beverage, gymnemic acid blocks the sugar receptors on your taste buds. Research has found that those who received a Gurmar supplement had less appetite for sweet foods at a subsequent meal and were more likely to limit their food intake, compared to those not taking the extract.

Advertisement

It is also found that Gurmar’s role in insulin secretion and cell regeneration may also contribute to its blood-sugar-lowering capabilities. According to Healthline, gymnema sylvestre may stimulate insulin production in pancreas, promoting the regeneration of insulin-producing islet cells. This can help lower blood sugar levels in diabetic patients.

Gurmar is believed to have anti-diabetic properties. Similar to its effects on taste buds, Gurmar can also block receptors in intestines and thus sugar absorption, lowering the post-meal blood sugar levels. In a study, Gurmar appeared to improve blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes by lowering blood sugar levels.

The indigenous herb may also help lower “bad" LDL cholesterol levels and triglycerides. According to a study, Gulmar extract had an anti-obesity effect on animals who were fed a high-fat diet. The herb also decreased blood fat and “bad" LDL cholesterol levels.

Advertisement

If you are looking for an Ayurvedic way of losing weight, Gurmar may just be the solution. Since Gurmar blocks sweet receptors on taste buds, it may cause you to eat fewer sweet foods and consume fewer calories. A study also showed reduced body weight in rats who were given a water extract of Gurmar. In another study, rats on a high-fat diet that were fed a Gurmar extract also gained less weight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.