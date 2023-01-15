Diabetes Diet Plan: 5 Best Indian Foods To Reduce Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Managing blood sugar levels these days is really difficult, especially with the kind of lifestyle that we lead. And it’s even more difficult if you have diabetes. While certain food items can spike blood sugar levels, some can help in controlling them. In fact, your diet plans and lifestyle changes play an important role in diabetes management. The food that you eat on a daily basis has a direct impact on your blood sugar. Someone who has diabetes is advised to stick to a diet rich in proteins, fibres, low-fat dairy and less processed carbs.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), here are the five best Indian foods to reduce blood sugar levels naturally:

Gooseberry or amla

Indian gooseberry or amla is a highly nutritious fruit that contains fibre, which may help you to control diabetes. Known for its immunity-boosting properties, amla is also high in chlorogenic acid which slows down the absorption of carbs and helps in diabetes management.

Millet or bajra

The fibre present in bajra or millet can help control blood sugar levels. The presence of digestible starch takes longer to convert into glucose. This manages sugar levels and provides sustained energy. It is also a good source of magnesium which is associated with a reduced risk of diabetes.

Fenugreek or methi seeds

Fenugreek or methi seeds are a traditional herb that can be a great addition to a diabetes diet plan. It contains soluble fibres which absorb carbohydrates. According to the National Institute of Health, fenugreek (methi seeds) helps in alleviating blood sugar levels and improves symptoms associated with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Gram flour (chickpea) or besan

Chickpeas or gram flour (besan) contains soluble fibres that not only reduce your blood sugar and cholesterol levels but also aid in the slow absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Those suffering from diabetes should include a besan chilla recipe in their breakfast diet plans.

Bengal gram or chana dal

According to NIH and a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), chana dal or Bengal gram can lower your risk of diabetes. In the study, it was found that a low glycemic index (a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates that shows how quickly each food affects the blood sugar-glucose level) in chana dal can reduce blood sugar spikes.

Remember that a diabetes diet plan should be rich in proteins, fibres and less processed carbs. While these Indian foods are good for diabetes, one must consult a doctor before incorporating them into their diet.

