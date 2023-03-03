Diabetes is a severe disease that causes heart-related problems, high blood pressure, kidney damage or even vision problems. We all know that diabetes is caused by unhealthy eating habits and in this condition, the level of sugar in the blood increases. If you follow the right lifestyle and eat healthy food, then you may control your blood sugar levels. In an interview with News18, Dr Priyanka Rohatgi from Bengaluru discussed the healthy lifestyle a diabetic patient must follow.

Control pre-diabetes with diet and exercise

Advertisement

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi said that diabetes patients should first curb the intake of carbohydrates and increase the consumption of proteins. However, if the person is pre-diabetic and if they consult doctors, this disease can be reversed and the pre-diabetic condition will not emerge as diabetes in future.

Exercise and a healthy diet should be followed, under the supervision of doctors. Dr Priyanka said that diabetic patients should consume whole grains, as they contain more fibre and reduce blood sugar levels. But when we consume refined foods such as semolina, flour and sugar, it rapidly increases the blood sugar level in the body, causing diabetes.

Include salads, green leaves and vegetables in your diet

The health expert said that if you are pre-diabetic then it does not mean that you should not eat sweets. You can consume them in moderation. Be it diabetes or pre-diabetic, the easiest way to reverse it is by not eating too many sweets at once. Whenever you have a meal, balance the quantities of green vegetables and salads. Add fibre-rich food to your diet, as this will balance the carbohydrates. Fasting should be avoided for diabetic patients.

Healthy diet chart for diabetic patients

Advertisement

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi suggests that diabetic patients should increase their intake of proteins in their diet. For this, if you are eating roti, then instead of readymade flour or maida, you should eat missi roti or gram flour roti or you can mix milk or curd with gram flour and make chapatis. This will increase the protein content and will slow down the sugar levels from rising in the body. Include lentils, eggs, chicken, curd, salad and green leaves in your diet. Consume milk, curd and buttermilk for protein. She said that some foods like upma, poha, porridge have high carbohydrate content and to balance this, mix sprouts, green peas and capsicum with these items.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here