Diabetes: Diet Tips to Balance Blood Sugar Levels

In order to maintain blood sugar levels, people with diabetes need to follow a healthy lifestyle and eat right. Especially in winter, when cold weather may make one crave comfort food and disrupt daily workout routines. Lack of physical exercise or extra calories can play havoc with blood sugar levels.

Speaking about the same, Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist and Co-Founder-Food Darzee told Hindustan Times, “The winter season, arguably, offers the widest variety of seasonal food. However, if you have diabetes, you need to be more careful of what you eat, as managing blood sugar levels is a must for diabetic people."

Here are some excellent diet tips for diabetics to control their blood sugar, especially in winter:

Opt for root vegetables like - Beetroot, Radish, Carrot, Cucumbers, Sweet Potatoes and turnips.

Beetroot is a superfood for a diabetic patient, the alpha-lipoic acid found in beetroot helps to lower the complications of diabetes, like nerve damage and eye damage. Radish contains chemical compounds such as glucosinolate and isothiocyanate, which can help regulate your blood sugar levels. Carrot is an excellent addition to your healthy diet. It is packed with plenty of essential nutrients such as vitamin A and fibre that helps in managing blood sugar levels.

Include Apples, Oranges and Guava, a good source of carbs, fibres and vitamins in your diet. People with diabetes can also consume dry fruits like almonds and walnuts, while hot soups are perfect for the evening.

Have green veggies and salads made from Spinach, Lettuce, Cabbages, Cauliflower and Broccoli, which are a great source of iron, vitamins and fibre. Also, make sure to include a high-protein meal in your routine such as chicken, eggs, lentils, and cottage cheese that will help you keep fuller.

Make a habit to sip sugar-free beverages like green tea, jasmine tea, cinnamon tea, chamomile tea, ginger tea etc. as they ease the process of digestion and help in burning extra fat.

To keep yourself warm in winter, drink turmeric milk. Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant and has antiviral properties. It is the best immunity booster.

