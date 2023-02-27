Diabetes is a chronic condition that increases the risk of diseases related to the heart, blood pressure, kidneys, and eyes. According to the World Health Organization reports, around 422 million people in the world are suffering from diabetes. Moreover, every year about 15 lakh people die because of diabetes. On the other hand, India is presently home to around 8 crore people suffering from diabetes and according to the WHO reports, by 2045, about 13 crore people will be diabetic here.

We all know that following a sedentary lifestyle and wrong eating habits can cause diabetes and this condition may increase blood sugar levels. If we bring a few changes to our lifestyle, we can reduce the risk of such severe diseases. Yoga and exercises play a very important role in correcting the lifestyle. One can also manage diabetes and control their blood sugar levels by performing certain yoga asanas. Here are four important yoga practices you must follow to control diabetes -

Paschimottanasana

Paschimottasana yoga helps increase insulin. In Paschimottanasana yoga, Paschim means west or the back of the body and uttana means stretched. This yoga asana helps you get rid of spinal pain and is also a panacea for increasing insulin levels. To perform this yoga pose, sit with your back and legs straight and move your hand fingers to the toes. Do this exercise slowly and hold the hands close to the feet for 10 to 20 seconds and then repeat the same steps.

Bhujangasana

To perform this yoga exercise, lie down on your stomach. Now, keeping both your palms on the floor, slowly raise your neck and rise upwards. Rise as high as you can. In this position, your weight should be only on your palms. Stay in this position for 30 seconds. Do this asana three to four times. By doing so, the level of insulin starts increasing within a few days.

Dhanurasana

For this yoga asana, keep your legs equally apart and lie down on your stomach. Keep your hands beside you and bend your knee by holding the ankle. Now, take a deep breath and try to lift your chest slowly above the floor. After this, bring both your hands back, holding both legs, and move slightly above the floor. Remain in this position for at least 15 seconds, then take a normal position and slowly rest your hands and legs on the ground.

Balasana

The way to do Balasana yoga is very simple. To perform this asana, bend both knees and sit on the floor by bending the neck and back towards the floor and keeping the hands beside you. Stay in this position for 12 to 15 seconds. This will increase insulin circulation and keep your blood sugar levels under control.

