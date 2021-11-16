Diabetes: Here are 5 Common Myths About the Disease

Diabetes is a chronic disease in which the body is unable to regulate the level of sugar in the blood. It is a difficult illness to understand. If you have diabetes or know someone who does, you may have doubts about it. There is a myriad of diabetes myths that are all too frequently encountered as facts. These false claims can sometimes be harmful, leading to an unfair stigma surrounding the condition. Diabetes information is commonly accessible on the internet, but not all of it is accurate.

It can be difficult to determine what is correct. Here are a few facts about the disease that you should be aware of.

>Myth #1: People with no family history of diabetes, do not develop the disease.

>FACT: It is correct that having a diabetic parent or sibling tends to increase your risk of developing diabetes. In fact, a history of diabetes in your family is a risk factor for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. However, many diabetic patients have no close relatives who also have the condition. Lifestyle choices and certain conditions play a significant role.

>Myth #2: It is probable to have “a touch of" diabetes.

>FACT: Diabetics do not have a ‘touch’ of the disease. There is a possibility, however, that you may have pre-diabetes, a condition in which your blood sugar level and insulin level are above average, but not high enough to go for a test for type 2 diabetes. However, a healthier diet, more physical activity, and quitting smoking can be effective ways to slow the progression of type 2 diabetes if you have pre-diabetes.

>Myth #3: Diabetes is caused by consuming an excessive amount of sugar.

>FACT: Excess sugar consumption does not cause diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder in which the person’s immune system mistakenly attacks and decimates insulin-producing pancreatic cells. Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is the result of a combination of genetic and lifestyle influences. Maintaining a healthy diet and exercising on a regular basis will help you decrease the likelihood of developing type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

>Myth #4: People develop diabetes as a result of being overweight.

>FACT: It is true that being overweight increases your chances of developing diabetes. Many people who are overweight or obese, on the other hand, never develop the condition. Yet, people who really are normal weight or slightly overweight can develop diabetes. Your best bet is to reduce your risk is losing excess weight through dietary changes and physical activity.

>Myth #5: Diabetics can always tell when their blood glucose levels are dangerously low.

>FACT: This isn’t always true. Some diabetics are unaware when their blood sugar levels have dropped below a safe level, which can be dangerous. If you are having difficulty recognising the indications that your blood glucose levels are too low or too high, it is critical that you consult with your medical professional.

