Diabetes: Here's How to Prevent, Manage Type 2 Diabetes for a Healthy Heart

Recently, November 14 was observed as World Diabetes Day. The objective of World Diabetes Day is to essentially raise awareness about the condition as a global public health issue, and tell citizens how it can be managed and treated. In 1991, the International Diabetes Federation with the support of WHO established World Diabetes Day, after deeming the disease a health and economic hazard.

Diabetes also affects the heart, kidneys and other vital organs of the body. In type 2 diabetes, the body produces little or no insulin which essentially absorbs glucose from the blood. If type 2 diabetes is left untreated, it can damage the blood vessels and nerves that control your heart.

Dr Tilak Suvarna, the senior interventional cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, told Hindustan Times what people can do to manage type 2 diabetes and in turn keep their heart-healthy. As per Dr Tilak, diabetes can affect the heart in various ways.

Because of insulin resistance in diabetes, the production of cholesterol and triglycerides gets increased which leads to narrowing of arteries of the heart.

Diabetes also increases the tendency of blood clotting which can lead to heart attacks.

Diabetes can also impair heart cell structure and function and this can eventually lead to heart failure.

Preventing type 2 diabetes is very manageable with simple lifestyle measures.

Cut down on sugar and eat a healthy diet. Get a diabetes meal plan from a dietician and follow it. Choose food items like vegetables, fruits and whole grains which have a low glycaemic index. Eat plenty of fibre. Try not to eat foods high in refined carbohydrates and sugar.

Perform physical activity for at least 30 minutes everyday. Any activity like dance, walking or swimming should be done for at least 5 days a week. A sedentary lifestyle can be dangerous for diabetic people.

Drink water as it may help in controlling blood sugar insulin levels and maintaining a healthy body weight.

Quit Smoking and tobacco as it not just increases the risk of diabetes but also heart disease.

Covid-19 has been scary for everyone but it has been worse for diabetes patients as they continue to be the most vulnerable group. Hence it is very important to start treatment as soon as diabetes is diagnosed and the lifestyle changes should also be taken care of.

