Diabetes Patients Can Also Eat Gajar Ka Halwa, Just Replace Sugar With This

Diabetes is a disease that forces patients to be cautious of their diet. Even when choosing fruits and vegetables, people with diabetes have to be very careful. There are a lot of food items that need to be avoided, especially sweets. However, this does not mean that they can never have anything sugary. There are certain ways with which they can have sweets intelligently from time to time.

Gajar ka Halwa is one of the popular desserts, and is prepared in most homes during winters. Diabetic people are often told to stay away from the sweet dish to control their blood sugar levels.

But even people with diabetes can enjoy this Indian pudding.

Certain items can be added in Gajar ka Halwa to make it appropriate for those with high blood sugar levels. Instead of using refined sugar while preparing the dish, put natural sweeteners such as dates and jaggery.

>Here’s a quick recipe for Gajar ka Halwa for diabetic people

Step1: First, keep some finely chopped carrots in a utensil to cook. Now, add almond milk and boiled almond in this, and cook the carrots till the milk dries away.

Step 2: Now, add date palm paste, raisins, and finely ground cashews in it. Mix these well in the halwa.

Step 3: Add cardamom powder and pistachio in the halwa before serving it. Here date palm has been used instead of sugar. This will make the halwa sweet and will not have any negative impact on health.

Jaggery can also be used instead of sugar in the Gajar ka Halwa for diabetes patients. The process would remain the same, just use organic jaggery powder instead of date palm paste in the Halwa.

While dates and jaggery are natural sweeteners, diabetic people should consult their doctor to check what’s allowed on their diet.

