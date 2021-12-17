Diabetes: This is Why Diabetes Patients Urinate Frequently

There are many symptoms and signs of diabetes and frequent visits to the toilet is certainly one of them. But yes, just because you are peeing more frequently doesn’t always mean you have got diabetes. We need to understand the relationship between urination and diabetes.

When a person suffers from diabetes the body produces less insulin, a vital hormone which converts sugar (read glucose) to energy. Less insulin means, the kidneys have to step in to process the sugar in the body. Having too much sugar in the body makes the kidneys flush out more liquid from the body which is the cause of the more than usual loo breaks.

Diabetic patients face the condition of hyperglycemia which can cause sweet smelling urine. The change in the smell of urine is one of the solid evidence indicating that the person has developed diabetes. In other cases, sweet smelling urine is the outcome of Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a life threatening condition. It is caused by type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Cloudy urine can also be one of the symptoms of diabetes. Although cloudy urine can also be produced due to many other causes which have little or no relation with diabetes.

Now the question arises how to treat the frequent urination caused by diabetes. It is necessary for the diabetic people to regularly monitor their blood sugar levels. Sugar levels should not get too high or too low. Also, insulin injections should be undertaken depending on the severity of diabetes. Exercise should be done regularly to give a boost to the insulin levels in body.

Peeing often is a condition which can be caused due to other problems by diabetes. Those problems include:

Kidney infection

Severe anxiety levels

Urinary tract infections

Overactive gall bladder

Pregnancy

