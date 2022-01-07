Diabetics to Stone Patients, People Show Should Cut Down Consuming Turmeric

We have always heard a lot about the benefits of turmeric, but have never known much about its negative effects on our health. Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic treatment since ancient times. According to OnlyMyHealth, turmeric contains numerous vitamins such as B6, C, calcium, sodium, protein, zinc, dietary fibre, manganese and potassium, that benefit health in many ways. Curcumin, which is an extremely important element of turmeric, contributes towards making it healthy. But it can harm if taken in excess.

1) Stone patients

People who suffer from stones in the gallbladder should always consume turmeric in portions recommended by their doctor. The frequent stone problems may worsen if the turmeric is consumed frequently.

2) Diabetics

People who suffer from diabetes should consume turmeric in a very limited quantity. Diabetics are prescribed medicines to control blood sugar and also many blood thinners. Therefore, excessive consumption of turmeric can reduce the amount of blood in the body.

3) Blood comes from the nose

People who suffer from nosebleeding should avoid it as the condition may worsen if you consume too much turmeric.

4) Jaundice patients

The ones suffering from jaundice should not eat turmeric. Even after they have recovered from the disease, turmeric should be consumed only after the advice of your doctor.

5) How much turmeric should be consumed in a day?

The ideal amount would be one teaspoon of ground turmeric, which contains about 170-190 mg of curcumin. Consuming as little as 400 mg or more than 800 mg of curcumin a day is safe.

