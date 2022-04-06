Diarrhoea is Common in Summers. Know These Home Remedies To Deal With it

Diarrhoea is a common problem during summers and it can happen to people of all age groups. Diarrhoea is usually caused by a virus, or by having contaminated food. Frequent, loose, watery stools and stomach pain are common symptoms of the disease. But diarrhoea can be dealt with with some easy home remedies.

1. Ginger: Ginger itself is medicine. Ginger cures everything from pain to nausea. It is effective when you have a stomach upset. Ginger is anti-inflammatory which helps treat diarrhoea.

2. Chamomile tea: A cup of chamomile tea helps ease the pain of an upset stomach by acting as an anti-inflammatory agent. These anti-inflammatory properties help the stomach muscle to relax, reducing the pain.

3. BRAT diet: BRAT stands for banana, rice, applesauce and toast. This BRAT diet helps calm the upset stomach. It deals with nausea in diarrhoea. BRAT contains low fibre, high binding foods. None of these foods contains salt or spices, which can further aggravate the symptoms. This diet is a go-to for the treatment of diarrhoea at home.

4. Peppermint: Peppermint is a useful fix for nausea and the upset stomach because the menthol in its leaves is a natural pain reliever.

5. Apple cider vinegar: Having a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar along with a cup of water and a tablespoon of honey helps deal with an upset stomach. The acids in apple cider vinegar help decrease starch digestion, allowing it to get to the intestines and keep the bacteria in the gut healthy.

These are only a few home remedies to deal with diarrhoea. Prolonged diarrhoea often leads to dehydration. Drinking small sips of water at some interval of time helps prevent dehydration during diarrhoea. But if one is experiencing nausea or stomach pain and any discomfort in diarrhoea for more than 48 hours, they should consult a doctor.

