Did Kylie Jenner Take Fashion Inspiration From Sridevi's Old Portrait For Her Birthday?

August 17, 2022

What do you think of this look? Are you able to spot the difference?
This look is definitely going down in history, but in case you have missed out on what the internet is obsessing about, we have got you covered-

You know that tingling sensation inside your brain when you feel like you have seen something but cannot place it? That is precisely what happened with quite a few netizens when Kylie Jenner dropped her birthday pictures a few days ago.

Every day we see a contemporary designer choosing to give his outfits a vintage look and believe it or not, vintage is fashion! And new-age stars never fail to surprise us by taking inspiration from pop icons and rule breakers and makers of the fashion world.

And this time around, netizens are boasting with pride as they think global sensation and reality star Kylie Jenner may have taken fashion inspo from the ultimate fashion queen of India, the late actress Sridevi.

Yes, you heard that right. Don’t believe us? Take a look at Kylie’s 25th birthday look first.

Kylie’s Birthday Look. (Source: Instagram)

If you are an ardent Bollywood fan, then this look might just ring a bell, right? This uber glittery chic outfit reminds us of a poster shot of our favourite Sridevi from way back in the 90s.

We are talking about this very poster shot of Sridevi.

For Kylie’s 25th birthday that she celebrated with her closest friends and family, the young entrepreneur choose Spanish designer Paco Rabanne’s vintage Fall 1997 hooded chainmail top and paired it with double-shaded jeans.

The only difference between Sridevi and Kylie’s tops was that Kylie’s one had a bit of a plunging neckline. But fans were quite prompt in pointing out to the world that Kylie’s look was similar to that of Sridevi’s- and we certainly do agree with them.

Here is what a few comments had to say.

Who do you think pulled off the look better, Sridevi or Kylie? Or is it a sacrilege to even think of that?

August 17, 2022
