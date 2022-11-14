Did You Know Air Pollution Could Increase the Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases?

Winter is accompanied by increased levels of air pollution as all the dense air settles down with dust as well as other pollutants. Our heart is directly affected by air pollution, and the various pollutants in the air can be the reason for cardiovascular diseases in many individuals. Even the slightest sloppiness can lead to grave consequences. Therefore, it is crucial for people suffering from heart disease to be extra cautious during winter.

Dr Vanita Arora, a cardiologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, says that air pollution is like smoking a cigar, which can badly affect our hearts and lungs. Pollution damages the arteries in the heart, thereby disrupting blood circulation to the heart. This leads to the formation of clots, resulting in heart attacks.

According to Dr Vanita, to avoid the risk of heart attack, people should ensure that they take necessary precautions. Air purifiers should be installed indoors and wearing a mask is mandatory when one steps out of the house. Spend a lot of time near plants and trees.

Most importantly, one must quit smoking if they are addicted to it. Smoking during pollution only adds to the already unhealthy environment around it, thus accelerating the problem of cardiovascular diseases. People of older ages should especially distance themselves from smoking or any such unhealthy practices.

The cardiologist suggested that people of all ages are at risk of heart attack and stroke due to unhealthy lifestyles. To avoid cardiovascular diseases, one should fix their sleep cycle, dietary practices and other lifestyle choices. At least 4 kilometres of brisk walking is necessary every day. And, regular health checkups are equally important to ensure longevity.

