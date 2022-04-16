Did you Know Alia Bhatt's Manish Malhotra Lehenga Took 3000 Hours of Intricate Handwork and 180 Textile Patches to Handcraft?

To mark her momentous occasion, the most special one indeed, Alia Bhatt chose to personalise her mehendi ensemble with a sustainable approach. Designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the gorgeous fuchsia pink trousseau featured 180 textile patches.

Reminiscing about the work that went into creating this masterpiece, Manish wrote: A treasure of traceability and trust. The very beautiful #ManishMalhotraBride. The very beautiful #ManishMalhotraBride @aliaabhatt chose to personalize her Mehendi ensemble with a sustainable approach, where approximately 180 textiles patches come together to mark her momentous occasion, the most special one indeed. (sic).

Inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, the passionate 3000-hour intricate handwork of #Mijwan women celebrated Alia’s personality with elan. “The custom touches reminisce about her journey and depict symbolic elements of her memories. Inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, the passionate 3000-hour intricate handwork of #Mijwan women features a fuchsia pink Lehenga and a blouse embellished in real gold and silver nakshi and kora flowers, and vintage gold metal sequins from kutch. (sic)," added Manish.

With 180 colourful textile patches coming alive on her ensemble, Alia’s ensemble is a perfect mood board for a summer wedding. Speaking about the technique, Manish added, “The patches are woven together using a couture technique of cross-stitches with three tar and six tar anchors. Edged in real gold zari and appliques, this handwoven silk ensemble also carries Banarasi brocades, jacquard, bandhani, Kachha Resham knots, and some scraps from brides’ earlier outfits and detailing from #ManishMalhotraArchives. Every love story is unique, and @manishmalhotra05 beautifully narrates her beginning tale of a joyous forever. (sic)," added Manish.

Celebrating a day full of love and colours, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mehendi function was a beautiful soiree. Sharing some colourful and happy moments with family and friends, Alia dropped some fun pictures on Instagram.

Alia was seen flaunting her gorgeous smile as her Mr. Kapoor, Ladkewalas and her best friends danced for the beautiful bride. Captioning the photographs, Alia wrote: The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these! (sic)."

Among other attendees, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddima Kapoor Sahni were also seen wearing statement pieces designed by Manish Malhotra. Kareena looked stunning in an intricate handcrafted Kashmiri lehenga set highlighted in three-tone sequins and paired with a dreamy drape. Riddhima dazzled on the dance floor in a silver sequin sari.

Also, looking beautiful in a fully embroidered Manish Malhotra anarkali suit was the mother of the bride, Soni Razdan.

Joining the dance floor and surprising his lady love with her favourite songs, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a red Sabyasachi kurta set paired with a matching bandhgala jacket. Neetu Kapoor who was in her element, looked radiant in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla off-white and mult-colour resham ghagra.

Also seen having a gala time at the function were Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan to name a few.

