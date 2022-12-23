Did You Know Bananas Could Help You Gain as Well as Lose Weight? Here's How

Are you trying to gain or shred some pounds? Bananas, one of the most widely traded tropical fruits, can serve both purposes. Due to their high calorie content, they are commonly known for their weight gain properties. However, if used in the right manner, it can be used in weight loss.

According to stylecraze.com, super nutritious fruit like bananas can be used for gaining or losing weight.

Gaining weight:

For putting up weight, the best way is to consume a combination of bananas and milk as a healthy post-workout snack in the form of smoothies or milkshakes.

To make the smoothie, you can mash a ripe banana with ½ cup almond milk, 1 tablespoon oats, peanut butter, honey, 1 scoop whey protein, and 4 dates. It should be garnished with chopped nuts and this luscious smoothie can be relished with breakfast or brunch.

A medium-sized banana will have a total of 105 calories and 27 grams of carbs.

Only fully ripe bananas should be preferred for weight gain purposes. However, in the case of a diabetic patient, they should be strictly avoided to reduce the risk of a blood sugar spike.

Losing weight

Bananas are an excellent source of fibre, which can help people stay full longer and decrease the number of calories they consume. It takes the body longer to digest certain types of fibre which allows it to regulate its food intake in a better way.

A banana’s fibre accounts for 12% of the recommended daily benefit, which leads directly to weight loss. Consuming a high level of fibre can minimize your risk of attaining weight by 30%.

Bananas, which are not fully ripe yet, are the most preferred options for weight loss. It is because they contain less amount of sugar in comparison to ripe bananas. Having small portions of slightly unripe bananas can accelerate the process of weight loss.

However, people should make sure that the bananas aren’t completely raw because they can cause an immense amount of trouble. The banana should be in the middle stage, where it is neither raw nor ripe.

