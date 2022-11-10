Did You Know Besan Could Help You Get Luscious Hair? Know How To Use It

Besan, also known as gram flour, is a common ingredient in Indian kitchens, and it has long been used in skincare products. Its benefits are not just limited to the skin as it is also beneficial to the hair. This ingredient, which is primarily used for cleansing, has a high nutritional value and can help you achieve healthy, luscious locks.

Besan contains powerful antioxidants that fight free radical damage to enrich and nourish your scalp and give you the hair you’ve always dreamt of. It is also rich in essential vitamins, proteins, and fibre, and can be used in home remedies to cure various hair problems. That said, read on to find out the benefits of besan for hair and how it can be used for hair care.

Benefits Of Besan For Hair

· Besan balances the oil in your scalp, preventing it from becoming oily or dry.

· It strengthens your hair follicles, which promotes hair growth.

· Using besan on your hair regularly adds volume and makes them look luscious.

· It is a popular treatment for hair loss, thinning hair, and dandruff.

· It cleans your scalp and prevents itching and irritation.

· The natural conditioning properties of besan can keep your hair soft and hydrated.

How To Use Besan For Hair Care?

1. Cleanses hair

Are you wondering how to apply besan to your hair? Fill a bowl halfway with besan. Mix in some water until you have a smooth paste. Apply the paste to wet hair. Allow it to sit for 10 minutes. After that, rinse your hair thoroughly with water. You can repeat this procedure every 2 to 3 days.

2. Promotes hair growth

The protein in besan is extremely beneficial to your hair. For longer hair, combine gram flour, almond powder, curd, and a teaspoon of olive oil. If your hair is dry and damaged, add 2 capsules of vitamin E oil to the mixture. After your hair has dried, rinse it with cold water. Repeat this process twice a week.

3. Fights dandruff

To get rid of dandruff, mix 6 tablespoons of besan with the required amount of water. Apply the mask to your hair and leave it on for 10 minutes. Once dried, rinse your hair, as well as your scalp, with cold water.

4. Soothes dry hair

To keep dry hair at bay, you can take 2 tablespoons of besan and 2 tablespoons of water to make a mixture. Combine them with 2 teaspoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. If desired, you can also add a few drops of essential oil to it. While in the shower, massage this shampoo into your damp hair. Allow it to sit for a few minutes before rinsing it with warm water.

