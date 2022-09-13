Did You Know Dividing Household Chores Can Help Spice Things Up In A Relationship?

Everything is hunky-dory during the initial stage of a relationship. However, after some time, these feelings may vanish if two partners lose the spark between each other. So how to regain camaraderie and most importantly, physical intimacy in a relationship?

According to a study published in The Jerusalem Post, couples who split up household chores are likely to have more physical intimacy between them. The research points out that if one partner takes up all responsibilities of the household, they are most likely to be tired by end of the day. When a person feels worn out, it is extremely difficult for them to be in the mood for physical intimacy. Sharing household responsibilities will lessen the level of fatigue, which prevents one from feeling extremely exhausted by sundown.

Now, the question arises that how did the researchers arrive at this conclusion. In order to do so, the Centre for Mental Health at the Swinburne University of Technology surveyed 299 Australian women. Their age ranged between 18 and 39. They were asked to fill out an online questionnaire, which compared the characteristics of relationships with levels of sexual desires. According to the study, if partners maintain equality in relationships, it increases dyadic sexual desire among females. The study has also found that sharing household chores helps increase dyadic sexual desire in women.

However, there is a negligible effect of sharing household duties on individual sexual desire. According to Dr Simone Buzwell, lead author of this study, the results of this research are very positive. Dr Simone thinks that female sexual desire is a problem that can be solved by both partners together. Simone also said that the lack of sexual desire can lead to distress among women as well as their partners.

