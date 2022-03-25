Did You Know Insulin Plant Can Help Control Blood Sugar Levels?

Diabetes is a common ailment that almost every second household in the country has. The ailment also significantly reduces the immunity of the body making it vulnerable to many other diseases. This is where the good uses of the insulin plant come into the picture.

According to NCBI, blood sugar levels can be controlled with the right usage of the leaf. It is interesting to know that this plant does not contain insulin, nor does it create insulin in the body, but the natural chemicals present in this plant convert sugar into glycogen, which promotes the process of metabolism.

The insulin plant, whose scientific name is Coctus igneus, holds great importance in Ayurveda and chewing the leaves of this plant can control your sugar levels to a great extent, although its taste can leave a sour feeling in the mouth. The plant is also known by other names such as crepe ginger, kemuk, que, kikand, kumul, pakarmula and pushkarmula. These are some of the advantages of the insulin plant

Chewing insulin leaves improves the metabolic process of the body.

The natural chemical present in this plant converts the sugar of the human body into glycogen, which helps those suffering from diabetes.

Insulin plant is also used against ailments like cough, cold, skin infection, eye infection, lung diseases, asthma, uterine contraction, diarrhea, and constipation among others.

Wash and grind two leaves of the insulin plant. Now dissolve it in a glass of water and consume it regularly in the morning and evening. With its regular consumption, you will start noticing improvements in your sugar levels. You can plant insulin plant at your home anytime throughout the year. It is a bushy plant with a height of between two and a half to three feet. If you put compost and soil in the pot in the right proportion at home and keep watering, you will see results soon.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home)

