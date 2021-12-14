Did you Know Katrina Kaif’s Vintage-Inspired Sari Took 1800 hours and 40 Artisans to Handcraft?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big fat Indian wedding was all about love, gratitude and Sabyasachi! The couple who donned the designer’s ensembles for every precious moment they shared, posted a series of photos from their pre-wedding festivities on Tuesday. Giving a desi touch to a white wedding gown, Katrina Kaif paid tribute to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities.

Conceptualised and created by Sabyasachi, the designer took to Instagram and described the ensemble, he wrote: Katrina Kaif pays tribute to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi-precious gems and crystals. The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft. (sic)"

Adorned with heritage jewellery, the sari was paired with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds, with matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Katrina Kaif was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Akshay Tyagi. While planning Katrina’s look, Anaita expressed that she wanted it to reflect the beauty of a white wedding. She shared: Dreams do come true…Sundowner… While planning the looks I really wanted something that reflected the beauty of a white wedding… veil , trail and a bouquet of hand picked flowers. So we added these ideas to the eternal grace of a sari. @sabyasachiofficial created this magical nude floral tulle with the most delicate flowers, that reminded me of flowers we press in our favourite romantic novels. Here’s to creating magical memories. (sic)".

Complementing his gorgeous bride in a Bangalore silk embroidered sherwani and matching churidar with Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, Vicky looked like royalty in every picture the couple shared on Instagram. Vicky, who was styled by celebrity stylish Amandeep Kaur, took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message for the couple, she wrote: This moment right there, felt nothing short of witnessing a fairytale come to life. May your lives be full of such magically happy moments. (sic)"

