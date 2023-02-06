Besan and multani mitti are among the most common ingredients when it comes to home remedies for skin issues. However, many other ingredients are equally beneficial and one of them is masoor dal. This masoor dal face pack helps exfoliate the skin, tighten the pores and remove tan. This mask cleans the skin and makes it oil-free to prevent acne. Masoor dal is high in antioxidants, reducing cell damage because of free radicals. It is cost-effective and easily available. Masoor dal can be used in several ways. You may grind some masoor dal into a fine powder and store it in a dry place to use it for your skin.

Use it for dry skin: Masoor dal face pack is best suited for dry skin. Soak 2 tsp masoor dal in milk, overnight. Make a coarse paste in the morning. Apply it on the face and neck. Keep it for 20 minutes. Wash off and then dry it.

Advertisement

Use it as a scrubbing agent: Lentils are considered the best scrubbing agent for the skin. Mix 1 spoon of raw milk and 1 spoon of ground oats in 2 spoons of ground lentils. Then apply this mixture on the face and rub it with light hands and then wash your face with clean water.

Used for hair removal: Masoor dal face pack helps lighten your skin and get rid of fine facial hair. Orange peel in this pack gives you a glowing complexion. Soak 100 gms masoor dal, 50 gms sandalwood powder along with orange peel powder in milk, overnight. Grind all the ingredients together to make a nice, smooth paste. Apply a layer of this paste to your face. Keep the face for 15-20 minutes and let it dry. Scrub off the dried layer gently in circular motions. Use olive oil to scrub this off. Wash off with cold water.

Hydrates the skin: Moisturising properties of masoor dal and honey can help to keep the skin hydrated. Mix masoor dal powder with honey and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Advertisement

Used as an anti-ageing agent: The sun’s rays are very harmful in the long run for the skin. This is where masoor dal face packs come to our rescue. Due to the abundance of nutrients present in masoor dal, it can delay the ageing process and give our skin’s immunity a boost.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here