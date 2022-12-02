Did You Know Palak-Paneer Is A Bad Combo? Here’s Why

One of the most popular meal combos in India is spinach (palak) with paneer (cottage cheese). A celebration or get-together wouldn’t be complete without the delectable palak paneer in Indian households. Nevertheless, renowned nutritionist Nmami Agarwal advises against this combination. She cited reasons, urging one to avoid eating it — even though it’s one of the healthiest dishes.

Some combos don’t work well with one another. Eating healthy involves more than just choosing the appropriate foods. According to Nmami, eating spinach and cottage cheese together prevents each food’s appropriate nutrient absorption.

She demonstrated why combining paneer and spinach is unhealthy. She explained, “There are some combinations that, when consumed together, prevent the absorption of certain nutrients. Iron and calcium are one such mixture. Paneer is high in calcium, while spinach is high in iron; and iron absorption is inhibited by calcium".

Iron, which may be found in plenty in spinach, is essential for the body’s production of haemoglobin — which carries oxygen from the lungs to all other areas. A lack of iron can result in serious fatigue and other health problems. Spinach is, thus, an amazing food to include in your daily diet because it is low in calories and carbohydrates and high in vitamins. This leafy, green vegetable aids in:

Lowering blood pressure

Strengthening vision

Improving cognitive abilities, especially in older adults

Making skin healthy and purifying the blood

Although milk is a fantastic source of calcium, not everyone can consume it. Many lactose-intolerant people prefer paneer, which is also a fantastic source of all the nutrients they need. According to Nmami, even though spinach and paneer are both nutrient powerhouses when eaten together, the calcium in the paneer limits the iron absorption from spinach. Spinach provides relatively little iron, as a result, because less than 5% of the iron is absorbed by the body.

Instead of eating palak paneer, Nmami advised finding other combination curries that are equally healthy and complement one another, such as spinach-potato, spinach corn, etc.

