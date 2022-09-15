Did You Know Princess Diana Refrained From Wearing Chanel? Find Out the Reason Here

There never will be anyone like Princess Diana. Apart from her philanthropic work, she also often featured in headlines for her exceptional sartorial choices. But did you know that there was one brand, Chanel, that she grew reluctant to wear? As per a report by Harper’s Bazaar, the reason behind it has a connection with her divorce from King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla. An Australian designer named Jayson Brundson, in 2018, recalled one of his past interactions with Princess Diana in 1996. During his interaction with the magazine, he revealed being closely acquainted with Joh Bailey, who was Diana’s appointed hairdresser at the time.

The princess had recently separated from King Charles and Joh Bailey would visit Ritz Carlton, where she was staying, every day to do her hair. Since Jayson was a massive fan of the princess, Joh extended the former an offer to assist him one day. While recounting the incident, the designer stated that the place was filled with bodyguards and the duo patiently waited for Princess Diana in the living room. Joh was reportedly starstruck upon seeing her walk toward them. Apparently, the princess was getting ready for a hospital visit and was confused as to what to wear.

He said, “She said, ‘I’m going to wear a cream Versace skirt suit.’ It was a very fitted jacket and pencil skirt, and she said, ‘but I don’t know what accessories to wear with it.’" It was at that moment when Joh suggested the princess take help from Jayson. She agreed and scouted out a few things in her closet to show them to the Australian designer. Reportedly, Princess Diana returned with a handful of shoes and bags and dumped them all on the couch and asked Jayson for his assistance.

When the Australian designer picked a Chanel shoe, Diana declined and stated that she can’t wear anything linked with Cs. “So I asked why, and she said, ‘It’s Camilla and Charles’," explained the designer. According to Jayson, the princess did wear Chanel in the past but she became reluctant to wear the brand after her legal separation.

The designer added, “It was definitely the timing, it being post-divorce. She would have seen linked Cs and they would have just reminded her of Charles and Camilla. The shoes were quite boldly Chanel, I think they had gold-linked Cs on them. And I think for photo optics, people would have honed in on that considering it was so fresh after the divorce as well."

While concluding the interaction, the designer clarified that Diana did not have anything against Chanel but it was the linked Cs that she reportedly couldn’t stand.

