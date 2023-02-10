Did You Know ‘Rajma Chawal’ Can Help in Weight Loss?

Rajma Chawal is one of the most delicious and delectable Indian dishes. The rich gravy food is a tasty treat high in protein, iron, and carbohydrates made from grains and legumes. You have every reason to include rajma in your diet, not only for its unrivalled flavour but also because this well-known dish is loaded with numerous health benefits. Now, Mac Singh, a dietitian and founder of Fitelo, took to Instagram to pen down the wonderful benefits of Rajma Chawal. Calling the dish an ‘emotion’, he said that it is “the best meal for weight loss and overall health".

Here’s taking a look at the benefits of Rajma Chawal:

“Rajma Chawal is a meal that is packed with dietary fibre," he said adding that more of the meal is soluble fibre, which keeps us full for a long time without making us feel hungry. It also helps to lower cholesterol levels.

“Rajma is a good source of plant protein and protein is also responsible for the fullness", according to Mac. It is also revealed that combining it with curd will only increase its efficacy. Rajma and rice reportedly contain all 9 essential amino acids.

He further stated, “Rajma has a low Glycemic Index of just 24, and a glycemic load of 4. Although the GI of white rice is high, research has found that pairing low Glycemic Index foods with high-medium ones promotes weight loss and overall health."

According to Mac, Rajma is an excellent source of potassium, with just 100 g providing 405 mg. As a result, rajma Chawal as a meal aids in the removal of water weight from the body and is also beneficial to individuals with high blood pressure.

As per Mac, Rajma Chawal is a comfort food for most Indians, and eating something you enjoy increases your chances of losing weight significantly due to the exchange of good vibrations and the release of happy hormones.

It also helps in strengthening bones. The expert mentioned, “Rajma is also rich in magnesium, calcium, and even molybdenum, a nutrient found rarely in foods. All these are great for strengthening bones."

Some people find it difficult to make rajma, but the key to making it lies in the right soaking and cooking procedures. Mac recommends soaking rajma the night before you want to have the meal. He also suggests adding a pinch of salt to reduce its excessive acidic content and washing it thoroughly the next morning to remove the “phytonutrient-haemagglutinin," which inhibits nutrient absorption. The expert also suggests eating rajma at lunchtime because it takes a little longer to digest. Paired with curd and mint chutney can reduce its acid content.

