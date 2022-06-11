Did You Know Sleeping With Make-up Can Cause Ageing and Breakout?

Many a time, we get home fatigued and late at night, and to wake up early the next morning, we go to sleep without removing our makeup, but did you know that sleeping without removing makeup at night causes acne and ageing? Even though it might seem like a temptation, one should know the harmful effects of sleeping without cleaning off your makeup.

New skin cells push to the surface during the cell turnover process, while old skin cells shed. Makeup retains these dead skin cells, resulting in a dull complexion and an aged appearance. Throughout the day, oxidative stress traps debris and cosmetics, causing the skin barrier to break down.

Sleeping with makeup on stops the skin from renewing itself, resulting in healthy collagen breakdown. Light cannot reflect off the skin, making it seem aged and rough. Fine lines and wrinkles might appear as a result of cosmetics interfering with cell turnover.

While you sleep, the cell regeneration process lubricates hair follicles and allows oil to flow to the skin’s surface. The oil is trapped by residual makeup, resulting in blocked pores and outbreaks. Throughout the day, makeup interacts with contaminants from environmental exposure. These by-products degrade your skin and attract acne-causing germs.

Furthermore, foundation and thick, oil-based primers frequently create blackheads and dull skin. Sleeping with makeup on might lead to an infection if you have an active pimple. Allow your skin to recuperate by removing your makeup to keep it appearing fresh and youthful. By removing your makeup before going to bed, you can reduce skin irritation, dryness, and breakouts.

A simple and efficient night wash procedure may make washing your face before bed a soothing and painless experience. Failure to remove makeup puts a barrier on your skin, preventing skin products from being absorbed. Always remove your makeup before going to bed so that moisturising and anti-ageing creams can work.

