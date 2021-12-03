Did You Know Sunscreen Can Lead to Vitamin D Deficiency?

Skin experts, doctors, and influencers recommend applying sunscreen before stepping out, to protect the skin from harmful ultra-violet radiations. Now, it is even suggested to apply sunscreen indoors to shield skin from the harmful blue light emitted from television, mobile phones, laptop, etc. But some concerns, related to vitamin D deficiency in the body due to chronic usage of sunscreen, have begun to arise.

Dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich, in her recent Instagram post, has addressed this issue. According to Gurveen, despite the SPF in the sunscreen being high, some of the sun’s UV rays reach the skin. The dermatologist explained that “SPF 15 filters out 93 per cent, SPF 30 filters out 97 per cent while SPF 50 filters out 98 per cent of UVB." This showcases that even though you apply sunscreen, the skin is receiving 2-7 per cent of solar UVB. In the clip, Gurveen emphasised the importance of weighing the pros and cons of a particular sunscreen.

Watch the video:

The expert revealed that even 5-10 minutes of repeated, unprotected sun exposure can lead to DNA damage, which will in the future lead to skin cancer and premature skin ageing. She further added that most people don’t apply sufficient amounts of sunscreens on all exposed parts of the body, which again leaves a window for some UVB penetration.

Gurveen stated that though Vitamin D can be supplemented through diet and commercial preparations, there is no substitute for sunscreen. The dermatologist suggested that it is best to supplement the body’s requirement of Vitamin D rather than exposing the skin to a known carcinogen, ultra-violet rays.

