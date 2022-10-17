Did You Know That Instant Noodles Can Pose These Risks To Your Health?

As much as you love binging on instant noodles owing to affordability, convenience and taste, you must also be aware of the health risks involved with regularly consuming these pre-cooked and dried noodles. Consuming instant noodles daily can pose numerous threats to your health as they are high in carbohydrates, fat and sodium. With Indians gobbing down 5.5 billion instant noodles servings per year, India currently stands at number four in the global instant noodles consumption list, suggests a report by World Instant Noodles Association. Therefore, it is essential to analyse the risks associated with the regular consumption of instant noodles.

Here’s why instant noodles are unhealthy:

High sodium intake

A diet that consists of high salt content can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. The excessive intake of salt can also pose grave problems to patients suffering from high blood pressure.

Weight gain

If you’re on a weight-loss journey, then you must avoid eating instant noodles at all costs because they are low in fibre and protein. Protein and fibre help in satiating hunger cravings. A low-fibre diet also increases the risk of digestive problems like constipation and diverticular disease.

Lack of essential nutrients in the body

Studies have proven that people who consume instant noodles regularly suffer from poor diet quality. They are deprived of nutrients like protein, calcium, vitamin C, phosphorus, iron, niacin, and vitamin A. Instant noodles also increase the risk of developing metabolic syndrome. The metabolic syndrome causes blood pressure, high blood sugar and excess body fat around the waist.

Instant noodles also contain a common additive, monosodium glutamate (MSG), which leads to headaches, weakness, muscle tightness and other health problems. Some studies have also linked this additive with health issues like obesity and increased blood pressure.

