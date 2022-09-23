Did You Know These Amazing Health Benefits of Coriander Aka Dhaniya?

Coriander is commonly referred to as Dhaniya in India. It is one of the most versatile ingredients used for enhancing flavours. Fresh leaves and dried coriander seeds are mainly used for cooking. Besides making the dishes luscious, coriander is also a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. This article curates the numerous health benefits of coriander.

Benefits

Flavouring- Coriander is used to enhance the flavour of dishes like sausages, curries etc. Its delicate young leaves are known as cilantro. They are most commonly used in Indian, Chinese and Latin-American dishes.

Helps lower blood sugar- Coriander can be helpful to an individual who suffers from high blood sugar levels. Studies also suggest that coriander helps in boosting enzyme activity, which eventually lowers blood sugar levels.

Helps promote brain health- Coriander’s anti-inflammatory characteristics can play an important role in keeping the brain healthy. Brain ailments like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis can be treated with coriander. It can also help in managing anxiety.

Helps in digestion – Oil extracted from coriander seeds can be helpful in digestion. Studies have found that 30 drops of a herbal medication containing coriander can decrease abdominal pain, bloating and other problems. This medication has to be consumed thrice daily.

Helps benefit heart health- Studies have suggested that coriander can help in lowering the risk of heart diseases. It can also reduce high blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

