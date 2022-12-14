Did You Know These Food Items Could Cause Headache? Here Are Potential Triggers

A person’s food and lifestyle affect them way more than they can imagine. Some foods are healthy for us, and then there are those that harm us causing various physical issues ranging from big chronic diseases to small ones like headache and gas. According to Cleveland Clinic’s official website, certain foods can trigger a headache.

Some foods that may trigger a headache in the people who consume them are:

Aged cheese

Smoked or dried fish

Advertisement

Potato chips

Peanut butter, peanuts, almonds and other nuts and seeds

Alcohol

Pizza or tomato-based products

Avocados

Onions, garlic

Beans

Pickled foods

Soups

Dry fruits

Bread, crackers and desserts containing cheese

Foods containing Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) such as soy sauce, Asian foods, packaged foods, etc. About 20% of headache patients are supposedly sensitive to food.

To figure out which foods trigger your headache, is to track the food and drinks consumed daily and journal it in a diary. If you get a headache consistently 20 minutes to 2 hours after eating something in particular, make sure you remove that from your diet chart.

While this is one of the most effective ways of tracking foods that might be a trigger for your headache, there are factors beyond food that might also be a cause for regular headaches. This makes it difficult to track which food might be triggering a headache in you.

Some of these factors are:

What stage of the menstrual cycle (hormonal changes) were you in when the headache started?

Do you have a family history of headaches?

What was the weather like before your headache started? (weather triggers may include bright sunlight, high humidity, and stormy weather, high humidity for example)

Advertisement

Are you staying well hydrated, or do you think your intake of fluids was lower than typical before the headache started?

Did you miss/skip a meal or eat earlier or later than usual?

Being aware of what your food is made up of in terms of ingredients and chemicals is the best way to know what is causing a headache. Once you have identified the food item, eliminate it from your diet chart.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here