Did you Know These Health Benefits of Amla? Read on

Amla, which is grown throughout India and neighboring countries, has earned a global following as a “super fruit." It comes as no surprise that a 100-gram serving of fresh amla berries provides the same amount of vitamin C as 20 oranges. Indian Gooseberry is a tangy fruit that is usually accessible during the winter months. You should be aware that there are numerous health benefits of eating amla on a daily basis, and there is no doubt that amla is a nutrient bomb.

>Health benefits of eating Amla

>Immunity

One 100g serving (approximately a half cup) of amla berries contains 300mg of vitamin C, which is more than double the daily recommended dose for adults.

>Memory and Brain Function

Amla’s phytonutrients and antioxidants can help with memory by combating free radicals, which can assault and destroy brain cells. Amla is also associated with the improvement of brain function in dementia patients.

>Diabetes Management

The soluble fibre in amla berries dissolves fast in the body, slowing the rate at which sugar is absorbed. This can aid in the reduction of blood sugar increases.

>Improved Digestion

Amla berry fibre helps the body regulate bowel motions and may help reduce symptoms of illnesses such as irritable bowel syndrome.

>Eyes that are healthier

Amla berries are high in vitamin A, which is essential for eye health. Not only can vitamin A enhance eyesight, but it may also reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

>Ways to include Amla in your diet

Full fruit with kala namak on its own.

Fresh and handmade juice.

Chyawanprash – amla is the key element, can be consumed with milk, water, or on its own.

Homemade moravla (murabba) or amla jams that may be preserved for years (the older the better). Serve with a meal.

Pickled amla.

Taking 1 tsp of amla powder in the morning with 1 tsp of honey or warm water is an excellent way to reap the benefits of amla.

Amla supari - dried and salted amla that is used as a mouth freshener, digestive aid, and antacid.

