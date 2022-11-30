Did You Know These Interesting Facts About Kiwi?

Kiwi must be everyone’s favourite fruit, we guess. It is rich in vitamins and loaded with nutrients that help boost immunity. It is also considered to be heart-healthy. Well, this fruit has an interesting backstory. It was born somewhere, got its name somewhere else, and became famous all over the world. This is a new fruit to India. When it first appeared in the markets, people assumed it was a foreign Chiku, but they were surprised and delighted to see its colour and taste from the inside.

According to official records, the kiwi is a Chinese fruit whose cultivation began in the 12th century. It was previously found in forests. It was given the name “Yang Toa" by the Chinese. It was first grown outside of China in New Zealand and California, according to reports.

Historians have said that it only arrived in the United Kingdom in the early 1900s. The Americans named it Chinese Gooseberry because they thought it was a Chinese fruit, but New Zealand, using a commercial strategy, named it after its national bird Kiwi, and it became known by the same name all over the world. The top kiwi producing countries in the world include China, Italy, New Zealand, Chile, Greece, and France.

Kiwi arrived around 60 years ago in India, but people only recently began to appreciate its spread and taste. Its cultivation began in Shimla in 1963, according to the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). It was grown on a very small scale for a few years because scientists weren’t sure if people would like it. Its cultivation was later introduced in other states such as Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu-Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and colder regions such as the Nilgiri Hills. Its popularity is growing, and people are beginning to sample it.

There is no match for the sour-sweet granulated kiwi fruit’s quality. A normal-weight kiwi contains 42 calories, 215 mg potassium, 1 g fiber, 0.8 g protein, 23 mg calcium, 64 mg vitamin C, 2 g sugar, 1 mg vitamin E, 8 microgram vitamin K, 7 Mg magnesium, and other vitamins and minerals, according to current information.

According to food expert and nutrition consultant Nilanjana Singh, kiwi is a modern lifestyle fruit with properties that can help with today’s physical problems. It contains sodium and potassium, which can help prevent heart disease. It contains a polyphenol antioxidant that boosts immunity. Kiwi is also considered beneficial for those with low blood pressure.

It is also useful for weight loss because it contains fewer calories and less fat. The minerals in it also help remove toxins constantly produced in the body. It contains elements that help to keep the eyesight healthy and the skin glowing. Its minerals also help to keep the body’s acid balance in check. Kiwi has a very low glycemic index, which prevents blood sugar levels from rapidly rising. Kiwi also contains inositol, an enzyme that aids in the regulation of blood sugar levels. It contains vitamin K and calcium, which help to keep the bones strong. In general, there is no harm in eating kiwi, but if eaten in excess, it can choke the throat and cause stomach upset.

