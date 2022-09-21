Did You Know Type 2 Diabetes Can Cause Dementia and Alzheimer’s?

Diabetes can affect people of all ages. Due to a bad lifestyle, poor diet and lack of physical activity, people fall prey to diabetes. In diabetes, blood sugar levels increase in the body. The formation of insulin in the body also decreases or the body is not able to utilise it properly. Insulin is necessary for the body as it controls blood sugar levels. It can also have an impact on the brain. It can lead to problems like dementia and Alzheimer’s at an early age. Let’s take a look at how diabetes is associated with dementia.

People with Type 2 diabetes are twice likely to get dementia as compared to other people. A report by the National Institute of Aging revealed that the risk of dementia increases due to diabetes in young people. Dementia is a disease that usually affects people aged 70 or above. In this, the memory of a person becomes weak, and they even forget their daily routine.

A recent study has revealed that people between the age of 65 and 70 with type 2 diabetes have a 24% higher risk of dementia. However, people with prediabetes are not at risk.

If people with diabetes adopt some healthy ways of living, then the risk of dementia can be reduced to a great extent. According to a Healthline report, these healthy habits are:

1. Quit smoking

2. Alcohol consumption should be reduced

3. Exercise for about 2.5 hours every week

4. Get enough sleep of 7-9 hours daily

5. Diet rich in fruits and vegetables should be consumed

6. Stay physically active

7. Get out of the house and meet people

All these effective habits can help you lead a healthy life.

