Did You Know Vitamin Deficiencies Can Cause Chapped Lips?

A lot of people face issues with chapped lips not just in winter but also in summer. Various factors cause chapped and dry lips in an individual. The reason behind the same could be lack of water consumption, dry weather, dry skin and lack of vitamins in the body. Vitamin deficiency can be the main cause of chapped lips. Zinc, iron and vitamins play a crucial role in keeping the body healthy and a lack of nutrients can increase the problem of chapped and dry lips.

So here’s taking a look at vitamin deficiencies that cause chapped and dry lips:

1. Vitamin B

According to Healthline, cracked lips or bleeding lips indicate a deficiency of vitamin B in the body. The skin on your lips is 10 times thinner than the rest of your body. A lack of nutrients has a direct impact on the lip skin.

2. Vitamin B9

Split lips or cracked lips are caused by a vitamin B9 deficiency. It is also known as folic acid. Vitamin B9 deficiency can lead to dry skin, chapped lips, liver problems and hair problems. Food rich in vitamin B9 should be included in your diet to keep your lips soft and supple.

3. Vitamin B6

The deficiency of Vitamin B6 affects the body in more ways than one. It works as a battery that is responsible for the smooth functioning of the body. The intake of vitamin B6 can improve one’s mood, sleep as well as appetite. It is also important for the skin. Vitamin B6 can protect lips from getting cracked or chapped.

4. Vitamin B12

The deficiency of vitamin B12 can affect the new cells formed in the body. Vitamin B12 is considered important for the formation of red blood cells in the body.

