‘Didn’t know they were for Alia Bhatt’, says Corsage designer on bracelets for Mehendi ceremony

While we are still trying to get over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dreamy wedding, another inside scoop has made the close-knit nuptials talk of the town. Now, we witnessed Alia setting the internet ablaze with her subtle look for her wedding festivities, which included minimalist ensemble and jewellery choices. And her Mehendi look was completed with white and yellow corsages on her wrist that stood out in her overall look. Those corsages were from Floral Art and Design by Srishti Kapur which completely added the required floral touch to her Mehendi outlook. But did you know that Srishti didn’t actually know that she is designing them for Alia? Yes, you read that right. In a candid interview with The Indian express, Srishti revealed that neither she knew that those corsages are for the actress, nor did she think that Alia would actually wear them.

Advertisement

In case you don’t know, the actress took her vows in a gorgeous ivory Sabyasachi saree, and during her Mehendi ceremony, she appeared stunningly lively in a fuchsia lehenga set by Manish Malhotra. While talking about the floral corsages, Srishti said that they asked her to make “something very delicate and simple" for the Brahmastra actress. The designer revealed that she was “given the reference of a dry-flower tiara" to design something like that for Alia’s hands. And as she detailed those corsages, she informed that they were made of fresh flowers with some golden wire, which featured a “very delicate and intricate design". Not only this, but she used “pale-yellow and white flowers with some pearls".

Advertisement

Advertisement

While revealing that she was unaware of whom she is designing those corsages for, she said that she only got to know that Alia wore it when the fun-filled mehendi pictures were out. The Indian Express quoted Srishti as saying, “I didn’t know they were for Alia," adding that she was unaware because she was “contacted by the gifting and vendor coordination partner" of the celebratory wedding. She added, “As such, neither did I know she would actually wear them (or not). It was only when we saw the official mehendi pictures, that we realised she indeed wore the corsages made by us!"

Not only this but while designing the corsages she didn’t even know what the actress will be wearing on the occasion. So while quoting her entire look as “interesting", she revealed that she chose white as it is “a neutral colour" and goes with any look. Srishti added that if she would have known about her look earlier then she “would have added a couple of more floral elements", but she concluded by saying that despite the fewer floral elements she looked “great." Talking about Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, Bollywood’s sweethearts tied the knot on April 14, in an intimate wedding, which was held at Vastu, the apartment complex in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.