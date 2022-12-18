Home » News » Lifestyle » Diet, Lifestyle Changes to Prevent Fungal Skin Infections Naturally

Diet, Lifestyle Changes to Prevent Fungal Skin Infections Naturally

Try practising a skincare routine since it can help prevent many fungal skin infections.

Apart from diet changes, one must also take basic preventive measures such as avoiding overheated and humid environments, which can aggravate existing skin conditions and also provide the ideal environment for a fungal infection. (Image: Shutterstock)
Bacteria and fungi are common germs found in our environment. While some of these are beneficial to the human body, some can cause dangerous infections. Fungi that live on the hair, nails, and outer skin layers can lead to fungal infections. These organisms can create issues when they multiply too quickly or enter your skin through a cut or lesion. Since fungi thrive in warm, moist environments, the chance of fungal skin infections affecting sweaty areas with little airflow (the feet, groin, and skin folds, for instance) is high.

There are several ways with the help of which you can get rid of these infections naturally.

Turmeric: This herb has anti-fungal properties that prevent fungus growth. It contains curcumin, known to be effective against yeast infections.

Garlic: It has antiviral and antibacterial properties that aid in inflammation reduction. It contains allicin, a substance that is effective against some fungal infections. To see the results, consume garlic cloves.

Gooseberry: Better known in India as amla, gooseberry activates the body’s defence mechanism and protects against fungal infections.

Probiotics: Consuming probiotics can help the growth of healthy bacteria, which fight against infection-causing fungi, in the body.

Apart from diet changes, one must also take basic preventive measures such as avoiding overheated and humid environments, which can aggravate existing skin conditions and also provide the ideal environment for a fungal infection. If there is exposure to warm, humid conditions, ensure that you wear appropriate, loose cotton clothing and shoes that breathe well. It is also important to avoid sharing clothes, towels, combs, and other personal articles to avoid the spread of infections.

The core idea behind this should be to hydrate and moisturise your skin and block out fungi.

