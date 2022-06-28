Dietician Explains Changes You Must Make to Your Diet After Entering 40s

A balanced diet is crucial to keeping you fit and fine, especially after you cross the age of 40. This has become all the more important given our modern-day lifestyles. There is a variety of delicacies available and it can be a little challenging to refrain from eating them. However, you must alter your eating habits if you have reached the age of 40 or are about to reach your 40s.

Ayesha Salmani, a dietitian at Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, explains what factors men and women over 40 should consider while eating and what should be a part of their regular diet.

Health problems start after the 40s:

When a person reaches the age of 40, different forms of health-related issues begin to crop up. Diabetes, obesity, metabolism slowing down, and weakened immunity are other health issues. In addition to this, heart-related issues also begin to bother men and women. However, even in the 30s, heart-related issues have considerably grown in recent years. If you live a healthy lifestyle and eat a balanced diet, you can stay perfectly fit.

Make these changes in the diet at the age of 40

Include calcium in your diet:

Women’s oestrogen levels start declining after the age of 40 and they require additional calcium due to the weakening of their bones as they get older. Both men and women at this age should consume more broccoli, oranges, green leafy vegetables, and milk.

Men of this age tend to consume less milk and curd because they believe their bones are strong. Since dairy products have the largest concentration of calcium, you should eat more of them.

Vitamin D strengthens bones and immunity:

The immune system and bones are both strengthened by vitamin D. In addition, it guards against colon and breast cancer. Women, especially, must spend some time in the morning sun to obtain vitamin D. As, after 40, your body starts producing less vitamin D.

Consume fibre frequently:

Fibre reduces cholesterol. You should include fruits, vegetables, barley, oats, grains, etc to ensure that your body receives an adequate amount of soluble and insoluble fibre. These will also protect you against digestion-related issues and keep the stomach clean.

