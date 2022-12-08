Dietician Explains Why You Should Stop Consuming Ice Cream In Winter Season

During the winter season, you’ve probably seen people eating ice cream at weddings and other events. Many people enjoy eating ice cream during this season as well. Eating ice cream in the winter is enjoyable for everyone, from children to the elderly.

However, the winter ice cream craze can be harmful to one’s health. Yes, you must be surprised, but this is entirely correct. Eating ice cream during this season can lead to a variety of problems. Today, we’ll learn from a dietician about the problems that eating ice cream can cause.

Ice cream should be consumed in the least amount during the winter, according to Dietician Kamini Sinha, founder of Noida’s Diet Mantra. In this season, eating more ice cream may cause cold and cough symptoms. People who have sinus or throat problems should avoid eating ice cream. Ice cream has the potential to cause these issues. Ice cream can be dangerous for people and children with weakened immune systems. Such people succumb to the cold very quickly. They must exercise extreme caution. Aside from that, diabetic patients should avoid eating ice cream because it raises blood sugar levels.

Advertisement

According to Kamini Sinha, the metabolism of our bodies slows down in the winter, and people’s physical activity decreases. Taking in a lot of calories can be dangerous in this situation. Ice cream contains a high number of calories, which cannot be considered beneficial to our health.

Excessive ice cream consumption can lead to weight gain. If you are sensitive to cold, distance should be made of ice cream. It is more dangerous to consume ice cream at night. Ice cream can be eaten in the afternoon or evening. Some people’s bodies are of such a type that ice cream is not harmful to them, whereas, for others, it can be dangerous.

According to the dietician, if you get a cold or cough after eating ice cream, there is no need to panic. Drink lukewarm water and ginger tea to eliminate this problem.

Advertisement

Aside from that, include hot foods in your diet. Consume Amla, Orange, and Guava to boost your immunity. This will boost your immunity and provide relief from a variety of ailments, including seasonal flu.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here