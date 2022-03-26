Diffuse is Finding One's Core With the Right Amount of Our Signature Ingredient - Glamour: Manish Malhotra | Exclusive

Lights, Glamour…DIFFUSE!

In a world where everything stood still and nothing else mattered. He went beyond the scenes, beyond the screens and created something magical. Ace designer, the insta-awesome-gram star and Bollywood’s most favourite person, Manish Malhotra introduced his bridge line DIFFUSE for the very first time at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in New Delhi on March 25th, 2022.

Turning the runway into one BIG party where everyone was invited, Manish’s showcase was pumped with undying energy and glamourous ensembles. Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor turned showstoppers for Manish and dazzled in the stylish ensembles. In an exclusive interview with News18, the designer extraordinaire spoke about the inspiration behind DIFFUSE, making fashion accessible, celebrity showstoppers, and bringing the magic of fashion, films, and fun to life in the Manish Malhotra world.

Excerpts from the interview.

How does it feel coming back to a fully physical edition at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week this year?

Ah, it’s always great to be back on the runway, and I’m so pumped, stoked, and energized. Super excited! Running the digital show behind the screens was a new experience in the pandemic. But, since everything is stabilised, running the runway show behind the scenes is an entirely different vibe.

From your love for chikankari to foraying into digital prints, how smooth was the transition while creating Diffuse?

Well, it’s always the efforts and long-standing experience to transition from one segment to another while maintaining my signature aesthetics. The oscillation between couture and diffusion requires a lot of planning, research, and, most importantly, a shift in the mindset of the entire team working on it. So, I would say more than smooth, I had to be more accessible and approachable in terms of curating the designs and pricing to make the line wearable.

The collection is young, vibrant and a lot of fun, what’s the story behind the fascinating prints?

I had created some limited-edition abstract prints a while back on stylised silhouettes in blocks of vibrant colours, mainly for the younger clients. They loved it, so I thought, let’s make an entire line on it. However, considering the business aspect, I felt I had to keep the price point conscious of catering to the youth demographic.

Do you believe that your designs set trends?

I don’t know about trends but what I did in 2000 is trending now. For example, Kareena’s [Kapoor Khan] Poo’s looks resonate with today’s Y2k fashion, and also some memorable runway designs that reflect today’s generation aesthetics. I can never let go of my classics as it witnesses their existence in every weave amidst the constant stream of fluctuating trends.

What was the inspiration behind the showstopper ensembles donned by actors Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi?

The inspiration behind Diffuse is about finding one’s core and self, so the showstoppers ensemble resembles their true persona with just the right amount of our signature ingredient - Glamour.

Bollywood and fashion go hand in hand in India, unlike the west, where supermodels are given preference on the runway. Why do you think we need stars at fashion weeks in India?

My friends have always supported me, be it walking for a show or attending one or wearing my designs at red carpet events or other events. Urmila Matondkar was my first showstopper for my first ever fashion show. I was just starting out as a designer in the industry, and she was there as a friend. Likewise, actors like Kareena, Katrina, Deepika, Alia, Sara have walked to show support. And it wasn’t really strategic. The concept of celebrity/influencer showstoppers was widely accepted, adapted, emulated at a much later stage. Moreover, I’ve consistently worked with the best models/talents/artists who are dear friends too, and who’ve had a significant role in creating and amplifying the brand.

Every embroidery, every print tells a story; what’s that one runway story that will always remain close to your heart?

The 8th Annual ‘Caring with Style’ Fashion Show in support of The Cancer Patients Aid Association at Cricket Club of India (CCI), Mumbai, in 2013. The rainfall was an unexpected yet delightful greeting as the models and I remained unaffected. It was such a fun experience as we walked the ramp while raising funds to save the lives of several children battling blood cancer. It’s these surprising yet incredible times when you realise that fashion is all about having fun.

Memories from this show that you will be taking back with you to Mumbai.

The overall experience, from ideation, curation, fittings, rehearsal, behind the scenes to the final day, was memorable. My team and I, rather than stressing, just put our absolute best in everything we do, and I feel that’s what makes fashion week so enjoyable.

You showcased in Delhi after a very long time, how does it feel?

It’s no surprise that Delhi has given fashion a new dimension. The city is undoubtedly known to have a gallantry style. Also, my flagship store is here. I love visiting, taking in the vibe, and drawing inspiration from the culture, people, architecture, and let’s not forget their inclusive outlook in embracing bold and bright fashion choices.

As a celebrated designer who has donned many hats - makeup, costume designing and direction - how do you manage to stay creative and relevant in today’s times?

I love what I do; ventures and collaborations are a part of the journey. I view fashion as an integrated look that encompasses design, styling, and makeup. My love for cinema inspired me to create looks on-screen while mounting a whole brand simultaneously. Now I’m fulfilling my childhood dream of sitting on a director’s chair, bringing the magic of fashion, films, and fun to life. For me it’s always about the journey. I believe in moving with the times. Moving with the times is the only way to keep up with the change and stay relevant.

