Diners Are Searching For Novel And Intriguing Flavours: Chef Vicky Ratnani

Born and raised in Mumbai, Chef Vicky Ratnani is a name to reckon with in the gastronomical world of gourmet dishes and fusion Indian food. With Conrad Bengaluru collaborating with the chef and creating an a la carte-based menu called TIAMO X Vicky Ratnani XOXO that will house exclusive Mediterranean and continental dishes curated by Chef Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru along with Ratnani, we get talking to the chef on this beautiful collaboration.

Your views on consumer taste preferences in present time

Diners are increasingly focusing on healthier options. They are on the lookout for fresher food as well as seasonal produce. They’re looking for things that don’t contain a lot of artificial flavours or aren’t overly sauced and heavy. As a result, individuals are seeking balanced foods. The farm-to-table concept has also been well received. Most of them are searching for novel and intriguing flavours. They are paying attention to what chefs are doing.

How would you describe the landscape pertaining to fine dining in India? How has it evolved over time?

With several new innovations and changes, we have seen fine-dining restaurants in India adapting and changing as per the dynamic trend. I think a combination of local and organic produce, along with chef’s knowledge about cooking techniques as well as expertise in designing the menu is something that defines the future of fine-dining restaurants. Consumers are opting for premium experiences brands when it comes to their drinks and food experience, therefore we need to maintain the consistency of providing an uber luxury experience. There is a visible shift in the consumer’s dietary preferences as well, because of which new sections in the menu are being introduced that are especially dedicated to gluten-free and vegan friendly foods and plant-based protein dishes.

Could you share more details behind the dishes and the recipes you will be curating?

The dishes in the menu are curated by sourcing ingredients from local farmers, so that it remains fresh and intact with their nutrients. The idea behind TIAMO x Chef Vicky XOXO is to uplift the casual dining mood. It is a new dining concept with Italian Californian elevation of food with an ode and celebration to local agro-ecology of India and its produce. Many dishes have been given a spicy touch with homemade fermented chilies, to enhance the flavour of the meats, while keeping the preparations simple with homemade base marinade and classic family recipes.

TIAMO, is one of Bengaluru’s go-to destinations for sundowners, overlooking the stunning views of the city. Keeping in mind the tranquillity at TIAMO, Chef Prasad Metrani, Culinary Director at Conrad Bengaluru, have curated the menu that include specials such as - Whole Baked Brie, Trilogy of Funghi, River Scampi, Lobster Fra Diavolo, Celery root and Asparagus Tortilla to name a few.

What was the reason to experiment with Mediterranean and continental dishes?

The Mediterranean region has a legendary culinary influence with a wide-ranging flavour palette and a health halo of high-quality fats, fresh produce, whole pulses and grains. A broad blend of ingredients, spices, flavours, and dishes, ranging from Greek soups and salads to Italian pasta dishes to Levantine mezze platters gave us a chance to experiment and create a menu that is unique and comforting at the same time. Also, another reason to love Mediterranean cuisine is that they have a mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and meats which further allows us to enhance and hone our creativity while coming up with a wholesome menu for everyone.

I figured TIAMO was a perfect spot the very first time I ate there. Bangalore is an ideal location, with residents from all over India and the world. Secondly, TIAMO appeared to be a nice place to me in terms of where the cuisine is not a real barrier. As a result, I decided to approach it almost like a Californian style of cooking. It’s eccentric. That’s how I interpret the concept of TIAMO x Chef Vicky XOXO.

