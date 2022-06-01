Dinosaur Day 2022: Five Must-Visit Dinosaur Parks In India

Dinosaur Festival India has launched an initiative and is organising dinosaur festivals across the country. These gigantic creatures roamed our lands roughly 65 million years ago and have been a topic of interest for children and adults alike.

Sparking curiosity and educating people at the same time, these dinosaur festivals have loads of fun and knowledge. The festival, after being held in Delhi, will be organised in Chennai. The festival in Chennai will go on from June 10 to June 19. After this, the festival will be organised in Mumbai from July 7.

Although these festivals are well-equipped for giving visitors an amazing Jurassic Park experience, there are several parks and museums in India, which can give you the same experience year-long. In case you are a dinosaur buff, here are the five places you can visit to see your favourite creatures in their prime.

National Museum of Natural History - Delhi

Located in Barakhamba Road, the National Museum of Natural History is a must-visit and is a not-to-be-missed place for school-going children. Although many important historical artefacts became victims to the infamous fire of 2016, the museum still does not fail to raise eyebrows with wonder. Dinosaur Fossil Park – Gujarat

The Dinosaur Fossil Park is situated in Raiyoli, an area where the largest dinosaur in India, Rajasaurus is believed to have roamed. The park has as many as 50 dinosaur sculptures, including Rajasaurus Narmadensis’ life-size statue. Ghughua Fossil Park – Madhya Pradesh

The Ghughua fossil park not only features the fauna but also the flora of the prehistoric times. The park offers its visitors a glimpse into the history through various fossils of fruits, trees, and, the most anticipated, the dinosaur eggs. Wardham Fossil Park – Maharashtra

Wardham Fossil Park has roughly 70 dinosaur bones and counting. A perfect off-city getaway, the park will bring out the archaeologist and dinosaur expert in you in no time. ISI Geological Museum – Kolkata

The ISI Geological Museum has a 47-feet long skeleton of the Sauropod and was the first museum in Asia to have such an assembly on display.

