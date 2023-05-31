Dinosaur Day 2023: Five Must-Visit Dinosaur Parks In India

DINOSAUR DAY 2023: Dinosaurs were a diverse group of reptiles that lived on Earth millions of years ago. They existed during the Mesozoic Era, which spanned from about 252 million years ago to 66 million years ago. Dinosaurs were known for their unique adaptations, such as walking on either two or four legs, having scales or feathers, and being herbivorous or carnivorous.

Observed on May 15 and June 1, Dinosaurs Day allows enthusiasts to delve into their fascination and explore the rich history and science surrounding these gigantic creatures. In case you are a dinosaur buff, here are the five places you can visit to see your favourite creatures in their prime.