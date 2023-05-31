Dinosaur Day 2023: Five Must-Visit Dinosaur Parks In India

DINOSAUR DAY 2023: Dinosaurs were a diverse group of reptiles that lived on Earth millions of years ago. They existed during the Mesozoic Era, which spanned from about 252 million years ago to 66 million years ago. Dinosaurs were known for their unique adaptations, such as walking on either two or four legs, having scales or feathers, and being herbivorous or carnivorous.
Observed on May 15 and June 1, Dinosaurs Day allows enthusiasts to delve into their fascination and explore the rich history and science surrounding these gigantic creatures. In case you are a dinosaur buff, here are the five places you can visit to see your favourite creatures in their prime.
- National Museum of Natural History - Delhi
Located in Barakhamba Road, the National Museum of Natural History is a must-visit and is a not-to-be-missed place for school-going children. Although many important historical artefacts became victims to the infamous fire of 2016, the museum still does not fail to raise eyebrows with wonder.
- Dinosaur Fossil Park – Gujarat
The Dinosaur Fossil Park is situated in Raiyoli, an area where the largest dinosaur in India, Rajasaurus is believed to have roamed. The park has as many as 50 dinosaur sculptures, including Rajasaurus Narmadensis’ life-size statue.
- Ghughua Fossil Park – Madhya Pradesh
The Ghughua fossil park not only features the fauna but also the flora of the prehistoric times. The park offers its visitors a glimpse into the history through various fossils of fruits, trees, and, the most anticipated, the dinosaur eggs.
- Wardham Fossil Park – Maharashtra
Wardham Fossil Park has roughly 70 dinosaur bones and counting. A perfect off-city getaway, the park will bring out the archaeologist and dinosaur expert in you in no time.
- ISI Geological Museum – Kolkata
The ISI Geological Museum has a 47-feet long skeleton of the Sauropod and was the first museum in Asia to have such an assembly on display.