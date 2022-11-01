Discipline Your Kids Without Physical Punishment, Here Are Some Positive Alternatives

Most parents, at one point or another, have grappled with the issue of how to discipline their children. Kids could be acting out by arguing with parents, being disobedient, or just having generally disruptive behaviour. While many parents may consider corporal or physical discipline, more and more research has shown that it can lead to several negative outcomes. Physical punishment has been closely linked to negative outcomes in children like poor physical and mental health, impaired development, poor educational outcomes, increased aggression and perpetration of violence. Even though it may seem effective, there is a lengthy list of long-term consequences.

But not using physical punishment doesn’t mean not disciplining your children and letting them have free reign. Here are some better alternatives to discipline your child.

Reward them

While it may seem counterintuitive, you should be rewarding your kids to discipline them. By rewarding them for their good behaviour, you help reinforce those habits consistently. Rewards facilitate kids to focus on the things that they need to do in order to attain privileges.

Ignoring minor misbehaviour

Oftentimes, children need attention. By ignoring mild misbehaviour you can reinforce the fact that their poor behaviour doesn’t get them what they want. Try not to give in to your child’s attempts to attract your attention. Ignore them when they are whining and only respond when they behave politely. They will eventually understand that acting politely is the best approach.

Bye-bye privileges

Punishing your kids into complying is never a good approach to disciplining them. Keep in mind that the objective is to teach your kids to make better choices. You can do this by letting them know that the penalty for bad decisions is the loss of a privilege. Ensure that the loss is connected to their actions. Additionally, inform them that they can earn their privileges back by improving their behaviour.

