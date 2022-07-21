The Season of Braids is Here: Take Cues from Disha Patani, Jasmin Bhasin and Shraddha Kapoor

Braids, Buns and Twists, the list is endless when it comes to styling your hair. But one hairstyle that always makes a comeback is braids, can blame this one on Bridgerton, a web series, this time around! One of the most versatile styles to be adorned by women, braids are perfect for almost every occasion. From incredibly intricate patterns to simple plaits, classic box braids to the timeless and feminine French braid, each braided hairstyle is unique and perfect. And who better than our Bollywood fashionistas to learn from.

Kiara Advani took the braid a notch higher with a messy bohemian braid which compliments her minimal attire and we can’t stop going wow. A romantic, soft braided look combined with floral accents is perfect for a wedding or a walk to the beach

Jasmin Bhasin has set major vacay goals with her braids as she enjoys in Spain. She upped her style quotient with a Dutch braid, basically crossing sections of hair underneath instead of over one another. We love this style for a casual weekend, and you can effortlessly rock this one at the gym too. This hairstyle is versatile, and you can mix and match it with other styles too.

Known for doling out fitness advice through her videos, Disha Patani is not new to fashion. The actress side swept fishtail braid, one of the most intimidating hairstyles has made netizens go wow. It certainly is a dream hairstyle, from your roots to ends. Must incorporate it in your stylish hairstyles.

Girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion choices never ceases to amaze us. Kapoor’s neon pink boxer braids are all about exuding rocker chic vibes. From a fitness class to a festival, it is perfect for every occasion. Easily suited to all hair types and textures. Do try it out!

Janhvi Kapoor wedding party look in her silver outfit with two braids gave us all the confidence we need to wear braids to wedding parties the next time. Kapoor’s hairstyling game is always on point and is something to watch for every time especially with her outstanding outfits.

Time to get on the style bandwagon and ace these hairstyles like our divas.

