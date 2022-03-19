Disha Patani Performs an Intensive Workout at the Gym, Flaunts her Perfect Physique

Disha Patani’s latest Instagram reel is all set to give you your daily dose of motivation. In her latest Instagram post, the actress can be seen performing Wide-Grip Lat pull down exercise while flaunting her perfect physique. Patani took to Instagram and shared a reel of herself doing this exhaustive and intense workout. Patani, just like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, is one of the most active and fit celebrities in Bollywood. She often shares her workout videos on Instagram. From flying kicks to deadlifts, Disha Patani has nailed it all and the latest reel by the actor confirms that she can do even the most intense workouts with ease and grace.

Like most celebrities, Disha Patani too often posts videos and images from her intensive gym workouts and her latest clip certainly raises the bar for us, but also provides us with ample motivation to start hitting the gym. The Wide Lat Pulldown exercise which Patani can be seen performing in this Instagram reel, helps in building strength while targeting the back and upper arm muscles. For this intense exercise, Disha played the song Cry For Love, sung by Baekhyun, in the backdrop.

Disha’s Instagram post has already received 1.3m likes and she has certainly raised the bar and heat with her perfect physique on Instagram. When it comes to trying her hand at new things, actor Disha Patani certainly doesn’t shy away. In a different video, she can be seen doing backflips a couple of times until she does it perfectly.

The actor also posted the failed attempts and normalized the notion of how practice makes a man perfect.

Let Disha Patani teach you how to be a fitness enthusiast.

