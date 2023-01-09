Disha Patani’s Kickboxing Routine Can Be Your First Step Toward Fitness

Looking for fitness inspiration? Well, look no further than Disha Patani. She is without a doubt one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, and to simply attain your goals follow her social media posts diligently. Speaking of which, today was no exception as she posted yet another video of herself landing a flying kick, and well, it was perfect. The Malang actress, in a loose white top with black shorts, was seen nailing the kick.

Check it out:

Advertisement

The best thing about Disha Patani is that she champions a balanced approach to fitness that includes both exercise and dieting. She thoroughly enjoys working out and encourages her fans to do the same.

We did some research to provide you with all the health benefits of kickboxing. Here is what you can learn from this clip of Disha Patani.

1. Your heart, joints, strength, balance, and coordination can all benefit from kickboxing. It works wonders to reduce tension. But before beginning a new exercise regimen, it is recommended to consult with your gym trainer.

2. Kickboxing simultaneously tones and improves your core, arms, glutes, back, and legs. As you move during the entire workout, you burn more calories while also building muscle.

3. You can increase your overall strength, flexibility, agility, and health while burning between 350 and 450 calories per hour. Kickboxing is not only a high-intensity workout, but it also works to reduce belly fat.

Advertisement

4. It is one of the best exercises to reduce stress. You can kick and punch your way and enjoy this high-energy kickboxing routine.

5. Kickboxing simply improves your posture. If you’re hunched over your laptop all day, this high-energy workout will help you build up your core.

Advertisement

How to perform this exercise?

Stand with your feet, shoulder-width apart, your left foot in front of you, and your arms at your sides. With your left arm extended in front of you and your fist rotating downward, deliver a left jab. Then repeat the process using your right hand. Return your arms to the position of a guard. Push your hips back and descend into a squat position as quickly as possible, jump up, change your leg position in the air, and land with your right foot forward.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here